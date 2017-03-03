Aladdin Group joins United as a global partner

Manchester United and Aladdin Group, the owner and operator of the world's first dedicated premium quality products and Halalan Toyyiban focused e-marketplace, announced a global partnership yesterday.

As part of the partnership, Aladdin Group will work with Man United to generate brand awareness and compelling engagement projects with the club's 659 million global followers, via the club's digital platforms as well as fan events and campaigns worldwide.

The Malaysian-based company prides itself on providing its customers with authentic Halalan Toyyiban compliant products sourced globally and delivered locally. Only fully registered and certified companies are invited by AladdinStreet to trade on the site.

Aladdin Group caters to both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer communities over the Internet and via its mobile apps, providing global business opportunities to local merchants and a seamless online shopping experience to consumers worldwide.

"AladdinStreet.com will be rolling out its services globally in Q1/2017 by featuring products and services from Malaysia and Singapore in the initial stages with more coming on board from its network offices located in 30 countries worldwide in phase 1," said Aladdin Group's co-founder and president, Dato' Sri Desmond To.

"Man United fans worldwide will soon be able to experience unique benefits and privileges when they shop on AladdinStreet."