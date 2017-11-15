All square between South Korea and Serbia

South Korea's Choi Chul Soon in a challenge with Serbia's Adem Ljajic.

FRIENDLY SOUTH KOREA SERBIA 1 1 (Koo Ja Cheol 62-pen) (Adem Ljajic 59)

South Korea and Serbia played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly in Ulsan yesterday, as Serbia's Branislav Ivanovic earned his 100th cap for his country.

After a goalless first half, the game sprang into life when the visitors broke the deadlock through Torino's Adem Ljajic after the break.

From near the centre of the penalty area, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder shot into the top-right corner, giving South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun Woo no chance.

But the Taeguk Warriors earned a penalty three minutes later. Koo Ja Cheol made no mistake from the spot to equalise.

Ivanovic started the game wearing the captain's armband, and was substituted in the 68th minute. The Zenit St Petersburg defender is only the third Serbia international to reach the century mark, behind Savo Milosevic on 102 caps and Dejan Stankovic on 103.