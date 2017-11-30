Allardyce set for Everton, Pardew helms WBA

Alan Pardew was confirmed as the new boss of West Brom yesterday, while Sam Allardyce looks set to take over at Everton.

Everton said in a statement that former England manager Allardyce will finalise deals to take over from Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last month after a poor start to the season.

In the interim, Under-23 coach David Unsworth took charge, but results have not improved.

The Toffees were hovering just above the relegation zone before this morning's game against West Ham.

Allardyce, 63, stepped in to rescue struggling Crystal Palace from relegation midway through last season, but resigned before the start of this term.

Meanwhile, West Brom named Pardew as the man to replace the sacked Tony Pulis, as the Chinese-owned club seek to pull away from the Premier League's danger zone.

The former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss has agreed a 2½-year deal at the club, who are also languishing just above the drop zone.

Pardew, who took Palace to last year's FA Cup final, has not managed a club since being sacked by the Selhurst Park outfit just seven months later.

He said: "I'm thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players."

The 56-year-old, who is adding his former assistant at Newcastle, John Carver, to his backroom staff at The Hawthorns, takes over with the club winless in their past 13 games in all competitions.

Yesterday morning (Singapore time), they threw away a 2-0 lead at home to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United, with Pardew not in attendance.

WBA chairman John Williams said that the board was unanimous in their decision to appoint Pardew.

"Alan brings the experience of more than 300 Premier League games and the kind of dynamic leadership from which our club can benefit," he said.