Allardyce to sue FA over sacking

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has sent a "5,000-word letter" to the English Football Association seeking damages for the way they handled his sacking, reported the Daily Mail.

Allardyce left his role with the national side by mutual consent after just one game, following a newspaper investigation by Britain's Daily Telegraph.

The probe featured a video of him offering advice to undercover reporters on how to "get around" FA rules on player transfers.

The Daily Mail story says that lawyers for the 62-year-old, who lasted 67 days in the job, have obtained transcripts of the recordings and have written to FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn.

They argue that the FA did not confirm facts before firing Allardyce and that the veteran manager did not breach the terms of his employment.