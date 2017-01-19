Allardyce: 'Wins grow confidence'

Sam Allardyce has urged Crystal Palace to build on their 2-1 FA Cup defeat of Bolton yesterday morning (Singapore time) by securing a season-changing victory when they host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Two goals in nine minutes from substitute Christian Benteke secured Allardyce's first win as Palace manager at the sixth attempt, earned a fourth-round tie at home to Manchester City and, perhaps more importantly, ended a run of eight games without victory.

They remain above the Premier League's bottom three on only goal difference but, after James Henry's long-range, second-half finish had threatened a new low, Allardyce recognises their comeback has presented the opportunity to transform their season.

"Wins grow confidence," said the 62-year-old, who last experienced victory 135 days ago when England defeated Slovakia 1-0 in his only game as manager. "No doubt about that.

"How much confidence we get from this game will show on Saturday.

"The big test is getting a result against Everton, which would grow the confidence. A result, a win, would be fantastic.

"I need the players to play better. Not just these players, but those who played last Saturday (3-0 loss to West Ham).

"I need them at their top form and to stay there for a period of time, and that comes from believing in their ability, going to watch videos from 2015 when they went fifth in the Premier League.

"Let that bring them confidence and go out with a positive attitude and play like that again.

"We need that from every member from now till the end of the season.

"Two quality goals won it for us in the end, two very good goals.

"When I saw Bolton's 'worldie' go in, I wondered how many more we're going to get against us: (Olivier) Giroud, (Andy) Carroll and now Henry with his bad foot.

"It has been a while for me. The disappointing thing for me is that big win should have been Watford (drawing 1-1 on Boxing Day in Allardyce's first game), and look at the cost of it.

"If we'd put that in, it would have been a very nice start for us, and me particularly. It didn't look too bad at the time, but it does now, doesn't it?"