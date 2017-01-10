Allegri braced for tight title race

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that the Serie A title race will go down to the wire this season, despite seeing his side move four points clear of second-placed Roma.

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain hit a brace either side of Paulo Dybala's first-half spot-kick to down Bologna 3-0 in Turin yesterday morning (Singapore time), setting a Serie A record of 26 consecutive home wins along the way.

Allegri told Sky Sport: "It was important to put a bit of distance between us and the rest. It's a great championship this season and it could go right down to the wire.

"Roma are only four points behind us and a few other teams are not far behind.

"Our No. 1 priority is to win the title, and it won't be easy after five in a row."

The champions also have a game in hand, following the postponement of their league fixture against Crotone due to end-of-year Super Cup commitments.

Second-placed Roma were made to work for their 1-0 win at Genoa yesterday morning (Singapore time), as striker Edin Dzeko hit a series of blanks.

The issue was settled by Armando Izzo's disastrous first-half own goal. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS