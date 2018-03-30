Football

Allegri brushes off PSG link

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will be plotting tactics for next week's Champions League quarter-final, first leg with Real Madrid.PHOTO: REUTERS

Juventus coach insists he wants to stay with the Italian champions

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted on Friday (March 30) he wants to continue working at the Italian champions despite reported interest from French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’ve a contract with Juventus until 2020. I’m happy here and my intention is to stay,” Allegri told a press conference ahead of a Serie A game against AC Milan on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

Allegri, 50, arrived at Juventus in 2014 and has been hugely successful.

He has won three Italian league titles – to add to the one he had already won with AC Milan – and four Italian Cups with the Turin giants as well as reaching two Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.

Juventus are on track for a seventh straight Serie A title, and will play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals over two legs next month. – AFP

