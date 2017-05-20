Allegri: Let's wrap up Scudetto early

Massimiliano Allegri has urged treble-chasing Juventus to settle nerves ahead of their Champions League final with Real Madrid next month by securing the Serie A title, and another league and Cup double, tomorrow.

With only two Champions League titles from eight attempts, the Turin giants are determined to make amends for their 3-1 defeat by Barcelona in 2015 when they face 11-time champions Real in Cardiff on June 3.

Juventus took one step towards a third successive league and Cup double on Wednesday with a comprehensive 2-0 Cup final win over Lazio.

But Juve's slip last week at Roma, where they looked jaded on their way to a 3-1 reverse that has added unexpected spice to the season's finale, left a bitter taste in Allegri's mouth.

Given Juventus are facing relegation-threatened Crotone tomorrow, the odds should be firmly in the hosts' favour.

But the Calabrians have produced a turnaround in form in recent weeks in their efforts to beat the drop - they are currently one point from Empoli and the safety zone.

"We've claimed our first trophy of the season, now we want the second," Allegri said.

"Now, we want the second on Sunday against Crotone, who have taken 17 points from their last seven games."

Failure to do so could see Juve's chances of keeping their hopes of a treble, last achieved in Italy by Inter Milan while under Jose Mourinho in 2010, hinge on the final day of the season.

Next weekend, Juve are away at Bologna, Roma host Genoa and Napoli are at Sampdoria and Allegri added: "We need only one more win, and we absolutely want to do it on Sunday." - AFP

FIXTURES