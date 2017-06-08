Allegri stays on as Juve coach

Double-winning head coach Massimiliano Allegri has committed his future to Juventus just days after suffering a heavy defeat in the Champions League final.

The 49-year-old Italian, who guided Juve to the Serie A title and Italian Cup glory only to watch his team lose to Real Madrid in Saturday's final in Cardiff, will remain in charge until 2020.

Allegri won the league in his first season with Juve in 2014/15, ending the campaign with a Champions League final against Barcelona that Juve lost 3-1.