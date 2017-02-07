Allegri: Title race not over

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted the Serie A title race is far from over, after a first-half strike from Colombian Juan Cuadrado gave the Turin giants a 1-0 win over Inter Milan yesterday morning (Singapore time) and sent them six points clear of Napoli.

"We're not going to say we have one hand on the Scudetto, but this is a very important step for us," said Allegri.

"I'm sure that Napoli and AS Roma have yet to collect a lot of points but, in the meantime, we've kept a rival like Inter at bay."

Inter remain in fifth spot, 12 points adrift of Juventus and five points behind Roma in the third and last Champions League spot. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Palermo 1 Crotone 0, Atalanta 2 Cagliari 0, Empoli 1 Torino 1, Pescara 2 Lazio 6, Chievo 0 Udinese 0, Genoa 0 Sassuolo 1, AC Milan 0 Sampdoria 1.