Alli banned one game for gesture

Dele Alli has been given a one-game England ban after making a middle-finger salute during his country's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

Alli was hit with the punishment and fined 5,000 Swiss francs (S$7,000) by Fifa following the incident in England's win at Wembley last month.

Alli is set to miss next Thursday's game against Slovenia at Wembley as England look to seal their place at next year's World Cup.