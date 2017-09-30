Football

Alli banned one game for gesture

Sep 30, 2017 06:00 am

Dele Alli has been given a one-game England ban after making a middle-finger salute during his country's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

Alli was hit with the punishment and fined 5,000 Swiss francs (S$7,000) by Fifa following the incident in England's win at Wembley last month.

Alli is set to miss next Thursday's game against Slovenia at Wembley as England look to seal their place at next year's World Cup.

He could return for the final group game in Lithuania next Sunday. - AFP

Pogba faces longer spell on sidelines
Football

Pogba faces longer spell on sidelines, says Mourinho

Football