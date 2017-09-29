Alli in squad despite ban risk



Dele Alli was named in England's squad yesterday for their concluding World Cup Group F qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania despite the threat of a ban by Fifa.Fifa could rule the Tottenham midfielder out of both matches as a result of a middle-finger gesture he gave in a qualifier against Slovakia.

England face Slovenia at Wembley on Oct 5 before playing Lithuania in Vilnius three days later. Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph received his first call-up from Gareth Southgate. His last cap was against Spain in November 2015. - AFP