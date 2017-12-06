Football

Alli to start, but some get a rest

Dec 06, 2017 06:00 am

Dele Alli will start in Totteham Hotspur's dead rubber against Apoel Nicosia tomorrow morning (Singapore time), but Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino will be giving some regulars a rest.

Said Pochettino: "It's important that some players need to rest. Tomorrow's a great opportunity for (other) players to show the fans they deserve a place in the team."

Pochettino added that the club's academy players such as 18-year-old striker Kazaiah Sterling and 20-year-old midfielder Luke Amos will be part of the squad.

GROUP H
TOTTENHAM APOEL NICOSIA

Toby Alderweireld (hamstring), Victor Wanyama (knee) and Erik Lamela (ineligible) are all unavailable.

Spurs face Stoke on Saturday. - WIRE SERVICES

