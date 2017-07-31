Alves off to dream PSG start
New Brazilian recruit Dani Alves powered Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 win over Monaco in the Champions Trophy yesterday morning (Singapore time).
It was a fifth straight trophy for the Parisians in the traditional curtain-raiser to the French season.
Djibril Sidibe put Monaco in front after 30 minutes, before Alves equalised with a 51st-minute free-kick and then set up a decisive pass for Adrien Rabiot's winner on 63 minutes.
Alves was unveiled as the club's second signing of the close season after joining PSG on a free transfer from Juventus.
Kylian Mbappe, heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, may still be at Monaco but the departures of Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Valere Germain have weakened the side.
The French season kicks off next weekend with Monaco hosting Toulouse and PSG at home against Amiens. - AFP