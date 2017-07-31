Alves off to dream PSG start

New Brazilian recruit Dani Alves powered Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 win over Monaco in the Champions Trophy yesterday morning (Singapore time).

It was a fifth straight trophy for the Parisians in the traditional curtain-raiser to the French season.

Djibril Sidibe put Monaco in front after 30 minutes, before Alves equalised with a 51st-minute free-kick and then set up a decisive pass for Adrien Rabiot's winner on 63 minutes.

Alves was unveiled as the club's second signing of the close season after joining PSG on a free transfer from Juventus.

Kylian Mbappe, heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, may still be at Monaco but the departures of Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Valere Germain have weakened the side.