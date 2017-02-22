Ancelotti fined for finger gesture

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will donate 5,000 euros (S$7,500) to charity after making an obscene gesture to Hertha Berlin fans after their 1-1 draw last Saturday, the German football association (DFB) said yesterday.

The Italian had raised his middle finger after leaving the pitch at the end of the game and later said he had done so because he had been spat on by the home fans.

Bayern scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time with hosts Hertha left fuming over the length of added time that was played.

The DFB said it had ended an investigation into the incident in return for the charity payment.