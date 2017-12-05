Ancelotti not keen on Italy job
Carlo Ancelotti said that he has been approached by the Italian FA about the possibility of coaching the Azzurri, but added that he prefers to stay in club football.
Ancelotti, 58, is one of Europe's most successful coaches, having won the Champions League with both AC Milan and Real Madrid, and domestic league titles in Italy, England, France and Germany.
However, the Italian, widely tipped to replace Gian Piero Ventura who was fired after Italy failed to qualify for next year's World Cup, said: "I want to continue coaching in club football. I still enjoy training and working every day." - REUTERS
