Ancelotti ready for Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti viewed Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Ingolstadt yesterday morning (Singapore time), with last-minute goals by Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben, as the perfect confidence-booster for the Champions League last-16 clash against Arsenal on Thursday morning.

"It was an important win for us and gives us a lot of self-confidence for Wednesday," said Ancelotti.

"We have to show the same character and mentality against Arsenal. That will be the key."