Ancelotti ready for Arsenal
Carlo Ancelotti viewed Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Ingolstadt yesterday morning (Singapore time), with last-minute goals by Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben, as the perfect confidence-booster for the Champions League last-16 clash against Arsenal on Thursday morning.
"It was an important win for us and gives us a lot of self-confidence for Wednesday," said Ancelotti.
"We have to show the same character and mentality against Arsenal. That will be the key."
Bayern's quest for a fifth straight league title was helped yesterday morning as their rivals - second-placed RB Leipzig (3-0 to Hamburg), third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen) and fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund (2-1 to Darmstadt) - lost to leave the Bavarian side seven points clear. - AFP