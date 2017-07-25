Ancelotti rules out Vidal exit

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti (right) tries to soak midfielder Arturo Vidal with beer after the final Bundesliga match of last season.

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti yesterday ruled out the possibility of midfielder Arturo Vidal leaving the German giants this summer.

Recent reports have linked the 30-year-old Chile star with an exit from the Allianz Arena, with Manchester United and Inter Milan rumoured to be chasing his signature.

When asked if the South American would seek greener pastures, Ancelotti said: "Vidal, there is no way.

"He is our player and I have a lot of confidence in him.

"I know there are rumours... but I am used to having rumours during this period.

"Vidal will stay with us, 100 per cent."

Ancelotti was speaking at a press conference at the National Stadium, where his team will play Chelsea tonight to kick off the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup (ICC).

Vidal, who will miss the tournament, is on holiday following his exertions at the Confederations Cup, which ended on July 2.

The mohawked former Juventus man made 41 appearances for Bayern last season, scoring nine goals.

But he will face stiff competition for a starting spot when the new season begins.

Bayern signed Germany international Sebastian Rudy from Hoffenheim on a free transfer this summer, and also brought in France international Corentin Tolisso from Lyon for a club-record 41.5 million euros (S$66m).

In 2015, Vidal was close to joining an English Premier League club before opting to join Bayern, who paid 37m euros for his services.

While Ancelotti was adamant Vidal will not leave, he did not give the same assurance for teenage midfielder Renato Sanches, who has been linked with Manchester United.

The 19-year-old Portuguese has struggled to make an impression since his 35m-euro move from Benfica last summer, after an impressive Euro 2016.

He made only 25 appearances across all competitions for the club last season - with just six starts in the Bundesliga - and failed to register an assist or score a goal.

Said Ancelotti: "The market (closes) on Aug 31 and, at this moment, Renato is training and working with us.

"I think we have time to make a decision together.

"It can be a possibility (that he leaves on loan) or also that he stays with us."

The Italian coach also commented about the current transfer market climate, which has seen clubs quoted astronomical fees for players.

Man United signed striker Romelu Lukaku for £75m (S$132.8m) a season after signing Paul Pogba for a world-record £89.3m.

BIG MONEY DEALS

Arsenal broke their club record to sign Alexandre Lacazette for £52.7m while Manchester City's spending has gone beyond the £200m mark with the signing of the world's most expensive defender Benjamin Mendy (£52m) yesterday.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness yesterday described such extravagant spending as "a sign of weakness".

"Some in the media think that a club has worked well if it has spent as much money as possible during the transfer window," said Hoeness.

"It is rather a sign of weakness if I have to spend a lot of money to accomplish nothing.

"It is not the most expensive transfer which is the best, but rather the one who does the most on the pitch.

"Therefore we have to find our own way in this shark pool in which we move.

"We want to be involved, but not at any price."

When asked the same question about inflated transfer fees, Ancelotti simply laughed and said: "What can I say? Football has changed.

"In technical aspects and also in the business aspect."

Looking ahead to tonight's match, Ancelotti praised new Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who last week signed from Real Madrid for a reported £70 million and is set to make his debut tonight.

Ancelotti coached the 24-year-old Spain international at Real in 2013 and 2014.

"Morata is a fantastic striker, and young," said Ancelotti, who himself managed at Chelsea from 2009 to 2011.

"I think Chelsea have a really good signing because he is a player who can help the team become better.

"He is a complete striker, and can play in different positions.

"In my time at Real, he played (as a) central striker, and sometimes (on the wings)... but in all positions, he played with efficiency. He also works a lot for the team."