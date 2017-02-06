Ancelotti unhappy after draw

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti wants his side to be more dominant.

Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with Bayern Munich's lack of control in yesterday morning (Singapore time)'s 1-1 draw against Schalke before Leipzig's defeat at Dortmund left the Bundesliga leaders four points clear.

Robert Lewandowski's deft chip gave Bayern an early lead in Munich before Schalke defender Naldo drilled home a free-kick on 13 minutes to level the scores.

Both sides had clear chances to grab the winner as both Schalke striker Guido Burgstaller, then Lewandowski, hit the crossbar in the first half.

"It was a tough game, because Schalke played well," said Ancelotti.

"We had a good start, but after that we were not so compact, even in the midfield. The two lines, between the defence and midfield, were too far apart.

"We have to work together to improve that, it is not a question of quality (within the squad).

"We didn't manage to dominate possession, so we had no control and overall it was not enough."

EXTEND LEAD

The draw later proved to be enough for Bayern to extend their lead to four points after second-placed Leipzig were downed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 17th league goal to lose 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund.

"That was a 4-0 victory dressed as a 1-0 win," said Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

"We defended at a high level, but we forgot to put the lid on it, but it feels great to get the win."