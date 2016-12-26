Anger boosts ailing Foxes

LEICESTER CITY EVERTON

Leicester City host Everton tonight, hoping that inspired words from the players can transform a season, not just a match.

Two Saturdays ago, angry exchanges in the dressing room at Stoke City helped inspire a second-half showing that saw them fight back from 2-0 down with 10 men to claim a 2-2 draw.

The Premier League champions are only three points adrift of third-from-bottom Sunderland.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said: "Every now and then, if something needs to be said, I'll happily say it.

"I was very emotional and very irate at the time and had some things that I wanted to get off my chest.

"I wasn't the only one - a lot of people spoke.

"We've got a dressing room with a lot of leaders in there, so we had a good chat and decided that this wasn't the way the game was going to go."

SPEAK UP

Manager Claudio Ranieri said he welcomed the players speaking frankly.

"It is important that everybody reacts," said Ranieri.