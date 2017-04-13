Another great escape unlikely, says Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique admitted that it would be difficult for his side to pull off another great escape after they suffered a heavy first-leg defeat in the Champions League again.

Having overcome a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint- Germain in the previous round with a 6-1 win at home, Barca contrived to lose 3-0 to Juventus in their quarter-final, first leg in Turin yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"This time, it's more difficult to believe in a comeback. It was like reliving a nightmare... I can't get the first half out of my head," said Enrique, who used the word "nightmare" four times.

"It's difficult to pull off another turnaround like the one against Paris St Germain, although, on the other hand, I also thought it was unlikely that we could lose again like we did against the French team.

"Although we improved after half-time, the first half was full of problems.

THIRD HALF FROM PARIS

"Maybe it wasn't (a repeat of) Paris, but it was like the third half from Paris.

"It's difficult for a coach to try and do everything right for the team and then realise that he hasn't succeeded.

"I don't really want to think about it now. Tomorrow, we'll have to think that we can score three goals to level the tie and four to win it."

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta insists it is still not over, despite failing to breach a water-tight Juventus backline that has leaked only two goals in nine Champions League games this season.

He said: "Something else was seen from us in the second half. We deserved to score, but it means little now.

"We don't feel as bad as we did in Paris, but we have another big mountain to climb.

"If we do things as we need to, we'll turn the tie around."

Juventus' former Barca right back Dani Alves believes that they had won the game on account of their own strengths, rather than Barca's weaknesses.

He said: "We played a great game in terms of defensive intensity, leaving no spaces at the back, which made things very difficult for our opponents.

"This result is more down to the strength of Juventus than Barcelona's weakness."

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wanted to make sure his team don't get carried away.