Anti-Red Bull march planned

Borussia Dortmund's "ultras" will stage an "anti-Red Bull" march before their game against RB Leipzig on Sunday morning (Singapore time), and police aim to avoid the ugly scenes from their last meeting in the Ruhr.

In February, Dortmund ultras blocked the Leipzig players' bus on the way to the stadium, and during the game they chanted and waved banners calling for violence.

Ten people, including four policemen, were injured as Leipzig fans were attacked.

The Austrian drinks brand is accused by some of using football for the sole purpose of advertising.

The German Football Association punished Dortmund by ordering the closure of the rowdy "Yellow Wall" section for a match, but in Leipzig's following game, fans of Borussia Moenchengladbach unfurled banners in solidarity with Dortmund.