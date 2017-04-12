Argentina coach Bauza sacked
Argentina sacked their national coach Edgardo Bauza yesterday morning (Singapore time) amid a poor World Cup qualifying campaign.
Media reports suggest Sevilla's Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, who had steered Chile to the Copa America title in 2015, will succeed him.
The 2014 World Cup finalists are fifth in the qualifying group with four games left.
Only the top four teams in the 10-nation group are assured of a spot at next year's World Cup Finals in Russia, while the fifth-placed side enter a play-off. - REUTERS