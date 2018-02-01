Argentina coach Sampaoli: I want Messi fresh for World Cup
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Tuesday he expects captain and star striker Lionel Messi to arrive at the World Cup in peak form after he battled fatigue at the 2014 tournament.
"We've spoken with Leo about what's happening and that he doesn't find himself in the same situation four years ago when he arrived exhausted at the World Cup (in Brazil)," Sampaoli said.
The former Chile and Sevilla coach added the goal was to ensure that Messi "makes the most of his rest periods to arrive (in Russia) at the top of his physical and mental form". - AFP
