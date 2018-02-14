Argentina want Messi to play less for Barcelona

Argentina's national football association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia has said he has spoken to captain Lionel Messi about playing fewer games for La Liga side Barcelona in order to stay fresh for his country ahead of this year's World Cup Finals in Russia.

Tapia's pleas have largely gone unheeded by Barca coach Ernesto Valverde, who has started Messi in 33 of the team's total 39 games this season, only leaving him out of the matchday squad in three King's Cup games.

The coach did leave Messi out of the starting line-up for the first time in the league against Espanyol on Feb 4, but threw the Argentine superstar on as a substitute to help salvage a 1-1 draw.

"I hope all the players arrive at the level they are at the moment. (Manchester City striker) Sergio Aguero is playing outstanding right now and Messi is always at the top of his game," Tapia told Argentine network TYC Sports.

"That's vital for the directors and the coaching staff. We have spoken to Messi about taking care of himself and about playing less for Barcelona."

Tapia also said that Argentina are planning to play a friendly against Catalonia in June as part of their preparations for the World Cup, hoping to better their runners-up finish four years ago in Brazil.

A game against Catalonia could theoretically see Messi come up against Barca teammates Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique, among others.

However, such a fixture could prove controversial in Spain after increased tensions between the central government and the region over its independence drive.