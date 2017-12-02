Argentina in World Cup Group of Death

Lionel Messi may have got his wish of avoiding Spain at last night's World Cup draw, but La Albiceleste would not have the easiest of tasks at Russia 2018, either.

The two-time world champions were drawn in Group D with Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria, in what is widely considered the Group of Death.

Not surprisingly, the hashtag #GroupD was trending after last night's draw in Moscow, which was graced by legends such as Argentina's Diego Maradona.

This is the fifth time that Nigeria have been drawn in the same group with Argentina in seven World Cup Finals, with the South American side winning all the encounters - 2-1 in 1994, 1-0 in 2002 and 2010 and 3-2 in 2014.

England, meanwhile, are in a relatively easy group. They face Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G, while defending champions Germany are in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Next year's World Cup kicks off on June 14 with Russia hosting Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium. The final is on July 15 at the same venue. - WIRE SERVICES