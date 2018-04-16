Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, Atletico, Sevilla heading to Singapore: Report

Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Sevilla are the teams heading to Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC) at the National Stadium in July, according to media reports quoting a leaked ESPN article.

Spanish website Marca reported that Atletico will play two pre-season matches in Singapore in the summer.

According to football-italia.net,which published the full ICC fixtures, Diego Simeone's side will meet Arsenal in a rematch of their Europa League semi-final on July 26.

Two days later, the Gunners take on PSG, with Chelsea meeting Sevilla. PSG round off the Singapore leg against Atletico on July 30.

The Gunners were last in Singapore for the 2015 EPL Asia Trophy, which they won by beating Everton 3-1 in the final.

Atletico were in Singapore in 2013, when they played a friendly match against a Singapore Selection side at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Chelsea, who were in Singapore for last year's ICC, along with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, will play two more matches in Sweden- against Inter and Arsenal in August.

The ICC's United States leg will see EPL sides Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur meeting the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, AS Roma and Bayern.