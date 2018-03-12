Arsenal end three-match losing run in the EPL

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both scored against Watford.

Arsenal ended a run of three successive English Premier League defeats with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Watford yesterday.

The Gunners ended a four-match winless streak with last Thursday's 2-0 Europa League last-16, first-leg win over AC Milan and went one better against the Hornets at the Emirates.

Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring for Arsenal in the eighth minute before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 on 59 minutes.

Watford's Troy Deeney had a penalty saved three minutes later before Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealed the win on 77 minutes.