Arsenal lose fourth straight game

Glenn Murray (right) scores Brighton's second goal against Arsenal. PHOTO: AFP

Arsenal's nightmare run continued at the Amex Stadium yesterday as they succumbed to a 2-1 English Premier League loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The result left the sixth-placed Gunners 13 points adrift of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy the last Champions League spot.

Arsene Wenger's men have now lost four matches in a row for the first time since October 2002.

Arsenal came into yesterday's match having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 games, and that run continued when Lewis Dunk volleyed home from a corner to give the Seagulls a seventh-minute lead.

It got worse for Arsenal 19 minutes later as Brighton top scorer Glenn Murray scored with a header from a deep cross.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled a goal back for Arsenal two minutes before half-time, but the Gunners were unable to build on that and salvage the game.

The result has piled the pressure on embattled manager Wenger ahead of Friday morning's (Singapore time) Europa League Round-of-16, first-leg clash with AC Milan.