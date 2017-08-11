Arsenal need more signings to compete for title

Arsenal have been linked with Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar (above, right), who will be a good back-up to Mesut Oezil, says ex-Gunners striker Kevin Campbell.

Never has Arsene Wenger's Arsenal tenure been so different, yet at the same time so striking.

Current evidence suggests that little promises to be different at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Another summer of relative inactivity has failed to convince Arsene Wenger's most ardent detractors that he warranted another two-year stay of execution on the back of an FA Cup triumph and their failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Tomorrow morning (Singapore time) will bring a fresh round of challenges for Wenger as his side take on Leicester City in their opening EPL fixture.

Ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell feels that his former club still have plenty of work to do to address last season's shortcomings.

"Obviously, last season was difficult to take for a lot of fans," the 47-year-old Campbell told The New Paper in an exclusive interview.

"There were some unsavoury scenes going on at Arsenal; in-fighting and stuff like that, but I think with the majority of the fan base are resigned.

"It was great to win the FA Cup, Wenger's signed a two-year deal and let's support the team.

"But hopefully, he will make the additions to the team that everybody knows Arsenal need.

"I think they've made some good additions, but I still think they lack two or three players.

"They need a defender, they need a big central midfielder and another creative midfielder because if (Mesut) Oezil gets injured or whatever, they still lack that creative midfielder (Monaco's Thomas Lemar) they're talking about signing.

"There's a lot that Arsenal need to do and I think Wenger still has transfer business to do."

Alexis Sanchez and Oezil arrived in consecutive summers but could both find themselves leaving in similarly swift succession.

Both may be conspicuous by their absences against Craig Shakespeare's side tomorrow morning as their future in north London remain clouded in uncertainty.

Sanchez, already sidelined with an abdominal strain, could still leave the Emirates Stadium this summer while concerns over Oezil's future remain equally pressing as he edges into the final 12 months of his existing contract.

"Obviously, people talk about their future," said Campbell.

"For me, Oezil is a top-quality player. His job is to create chances and Alexandre Lacazette is going to need chances.

"Being able to create chances is key in the Premier League.

"Obviously, there're players behind him who have to do the legwork but, as far as I'm concerned, his job is to create.

"The fact of the matter is Sanchez and Oezil are on the last year of their contracts.

"You pay the money for them for the length of the contract so I don't see any reason why they can't stay for one more season or Sanchez stays for one season.

"If he leaves on a free (transfer) at the end, I don't care.

"But I'm hoping that Arsenal can do the business (of bringing in more quality players) this season and he'll want to stay."

Lacazette's record-breaking arrival has boosted at least one area where the Gunners had been lacking with Olivier Giroud, but Campbell does not think the duo cannot play together.

"I think he'll be good. There's going to be a bedding-in period obviously but, at Arsenal, you have to be challenging at the top," Campbell said of Lacazette.

"I think he's proven that he can score goals on a regular basis season after season, so what they have to do is supply him with the chances.

"With Sanchez, Oezil, (Theo) Walcott, (Danny) Welbeck - all those guys, you've got to get them the chances.

"There will be times when Lacazette might play up front on his own, there will be times when he might need to play Lacazette just behind Giroud or Lacazette plays together with Giroud up front.

"I think there are many permutations in winning games and you won't know until you find the right balance."