Arsenal suffer setbacks in bids

Arsenal have had bids rejected for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette and Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Lacazette, who scored 37 times in 45 games last season, had verbally agreed to join Atletico Madrid this summer, but the move fell through after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed three weeks ago that Atletico would be banned from registering players during this window for breaking international transfer rules for U-16 players.

Arsenal's rejected bid for Lemar was believed to be around £30 million (S$53.4m).