Arsenal's Walcott on verge of Everton move
Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is edging closer to a £20-million (S$36.4m) move to Everton after he travelled to Merseyside for a medical.
Britain's Press Association reported that the 28-year-old was due to arrive at the club's training ground yesterday to undergo his physical examination and finalise terms.
Walcott has not made an English Premier League start since April. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now