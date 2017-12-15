Arsene Wenger not giving up on Premier League title yet

Arsene Wenger has refused to give up on the English Premier League title despite a goalless draw at West Ham United that left Arsenal 19 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal are seventh, below Burnley, having added just two points in three games after a 3-1 home loss to Manchester United and a 1-1 draw at Southampton before yesterday morning's (Singapore time) stalemate.

The manager of third-placed Chelsea, Antonio Conte, and his counterpart at fourth-placed Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino, have both conceded City will be impossible to overtake, but Wenger said he will not abandon hope of a first EPL title since 2004.

"That's good to make headlines, but we have to focus on the next game," said the Frenchman.

"City are too far away to talk about the title at the moment, but it's one thing to be far away, it's another thing to give up.

"You don't give up. Our job is to fight as long as we can. I don't listen too much to all that stuff. Our job is to fight and to continue to give everything and see where you finish."