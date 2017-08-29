Asensio rescues point for Real with brilliant brace
Spanish champions Real Madrid had to rely on two stunning strikes from Marco Asensio to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Valencia yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Asensio, 21, gave Real the lead with a long-range strike, but Valencia scored two impressive goals either side of the break through youngster Carlos Soler and debutant Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Asensio then salvaged a point for Real with a superb free-kick in the 83rd minute. - REUTERS
OTHER RESULTS
- Espanyol 0 Leganes 1
- Eibar 0 Athletic Bilbao 1
- Getafe 0 Sevilla 1