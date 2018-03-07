Astori's No. 13 jersey retired
Fiorentina and Cagliari will retire the No. 13 shirt worn by Davide Astori after the Italy international died of a sudden illness over the weekend at the age of 31, the Italian clubs said yesterday.
Astori, who made 289 Serie A appearances in 10 seasons and played 14 times for the national team, joined Fiorentina on loan in 2015.
The club signed him outright a year later and he became their captain. He also spent six seasons at Cagliari and one on loan at AS Roma. Serie A postponed all of last Sunday's matches. - AFP
