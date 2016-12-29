Atletico CEO: Simeone will stay

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will remain at the club next season, said their chief executive officer Miguel Angel Gil Marin yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Simeone signed a contract extension last year that originally tied him to the club until June 2020, an unusually long deal by Spanish standards.

But, in September, the 46-year-old reduced the deal to 2018, sparking speculation that he may leave.

Asked about Simeone's future, Gil Marin said the Argentinian will stay at Atletico "this season and the next for sure".

"He has been with us for five years and it would be reasonable if he stayed with us many more because we are delighted," he added during an interview with TV network La Sexta.

"We continue to grow, both him and the club, and what would be most intelligent for both sides would be to continue."

Simeone, a former Atletico midfielder, has led the club to a host of trophies since becoming coach in 2011, including the domestic title in 2014 and two Champions League finals, in 2014 and 2016.

But the club's form has stuttered this season and Atletico find themselves sixth in La Liga with 28 points.