Atletico held by third-tier Elche

Oct 27, 2017 06:00 am

Atletico Madrid's poor away form continued as they were held 1-1 at third-tier Elche in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-32 tie yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Thomas Partey headed the visitors into an early lead but Lolo Pla equalised via the spot after being awarded a controversial penalty.

Ponferradina scored the biggest upset of the night beating Villarreal 1-0, while Athletic Bilbao could only draw 1-1 at Formentera.

In other results, Leganes won 2-1 at Valladolid and Celta Vigo beat Eibar 2-1 away. - AFP

 
