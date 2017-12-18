Atletico leapfrog Valencia into 2nd in La Liga

Atletico Madrid leapfrogged Valencia into second in La Liga, thanks to Fernando Torres's first goal at the Wanda Metropolitano, as they pipped Alaves 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Valencia fell to a second defeat in three matches, following their 2-1 loss at Eibar and remain five points off leaders Barcelona, who faced Deportivo la Coruna this morning.

Atletico remain unbeaten in La Liga this season, but had to wait until 16 minutes from time to break down Alaves, who had won their first two matches since Abelardo Fernandez was named the club's third coach of the season earlier this month.

Torres had been on the pitch for only six minutes when he stretched to fire home Sime Vrsaljko's cross for his first league goal of the season.