Atletico win with penalty kick
Atletico Madrid beat La Liga football strugglers Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 at home yesterday morning (Singapore time) without starting first- choice strikers Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann, cutting the gap on leaders Barcelona down to nine points.
French forward Kevin Gameiro scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 34th minute in a generally underwhelming display against Deportivo.
Valencia tightened their hold on the fourth Champions League spot by winning 1-0 at Leganes and opening up a 15-point lead over fifth-placed Villarreal, who lost 1-0 at Malaga. - REUTERS
