Aussie Kirk ends seven-year wait

Katherine Kirk birdied the final hole to edge Ashleigh Buhai by one stroke yesterday morning (Singapore time), claiming a third LPGA tour title at the Thornberry Creek Classic in Wisconsin.

Australia's Kirk, 35, went into the final round with a four-shot lead over South Africa's Buhai and had the LPGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record in her sights.

She eventually nabbed six birdies in a final-round 70, for a 22-under total of 266 - five strokes off the scoring record of 27-under.