Australia hammered 4-0 by Brazil in Confederations Cup warm-up

Confederations Cup AUSTRALIA BRAZIL 0 4 (Diego Souza 1, 90+3, Thiago Silva 62, Taison 75)

Brazil scored after 12 seconds away to Australia before completing a 4-0 rout in a friendly yesterday to hand the hosts a wake-up call before they leave for their opening game against world champions Germany at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Australia got off to a terrible start when centre back Bailey Wright gave away possession with the second pass of the game to Giuliano, who sent Diego Souza through to beat goalkeeper Mitch Langerak for his first international goal, and to groans from most of the 49,000 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Souza, 31, wrapped up the win for the five-time world champions with a header in added time, after Thiago Silva headed the second from a goalmouth scramble in the 62nd minute and substitute Taison finished off a brilliant team goal in the 75th minute.

Australia, who face Germany in Group B of the Confederations Cup on Monday, had entered the stadium with cautious optimism after last week's home win over Saudi Arabia re-ignited their hopes of a fourth successive World Cup appearance.

But the crushing early blow in yesterday's game left them rattled and they were only spared further punishment in the first half by Brazil's failure to convert several excellent goal-scoring chances.

The Brazilians, who lost to arch-rivals Argentina 1-0 in a friendly last week - coach Tite's first defeat after nine wins from his first nine games - were in determined mood against Australia.