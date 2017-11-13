Australia have the edge: Trent

Australia will have a recovery advantage over Honduras in Wednesday's return World Cup qualifier after taking a chartered flight home, Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury said yesterday.

The Australian contingent arrived home yesterday from Honduras, where they fought out a scoreless draw in San Pedro Sula on Friday, giving them an extra day to recover before the second leg at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The Honduras squad will arrive in Australia almost a full day after the Socceroos, leaving only around 60 hours to acclimatise.

"Recovery time is very important in international football, especially over such distances," said Sainsbury.