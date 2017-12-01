Football

AVB leaves Shanghai SIPG to join Dakar Rally

Dec 01, 2017 06:00 am

Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG have said that Andre Villas-Boas has resigned from his position as head coach, announcing his departure in a statement yesterday.

The news comes a day after the 40-year-old Portuguese coach was confirmed as a participant in January's Dakar Rally, alongside compatriot Ruben Faria.

"We hereby announce that the club and Mr Villas-Boas are heading in different directions and have their own respective targets," the club statement said. - REUTERS

