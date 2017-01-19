Ayew strikes winner for Ghana

Runners-up in 2015, Ghana started their latest African Nations Cup bid with a narrow 1-0 victory over Uganda yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A terrible playing surface in Port-Gentil contributed to a disappointing day of football, without a goal from open play, that completed the first round of fixtures in the group stage of this year's competition in Gabon.

Ghana are now in control of Group D and are one of only three teams to have won a match so far along with Senegal and DR Congo.

West Ham star Andre Ayew converted from the spot just after the half-hour mark in the day's first game after Isaac Isinde had fouled Asamoah Gyan inside the area.

The Black Stars, who lost on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the 2015 final, are looking to win the trophy for the first since 1982.

In another Group D match, Egypt marked their return to the African Nations Cup Finals with a dour 0-0 draw against Mali yesterday morning, when 44-year-old Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary became the oldest player in the tournament's history.