Azpilicueta: Bayern were the better team

Chelsea fullback Cesar Azpilicueta conceded that his team lost to a better side last night, after seeing Bayern Munich torment them in the first half before taking their foot off the pedal after the break.

The Blues eventually lost 3-2 to the German Bundesliga giants in the International Champions Cup Singapore opener at the National Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the game, the 27-year-old Spaniard said: "It's never nice to lose a game... obviously, we have to learn (from this loss).

"Bayern were better than us - in the first 25 to 30 minutes, their direction was good and they were really effective in front of goal.

"We were not even able to draw."

The English Premier League champions came into this match on the back of last Saturday's 3-0 win over Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in China.

But, it was clear, especially during the first half, that they were no match for the steely 27-time Bundesliga champions, who raced to a 3-0 lead before Marcos Alonso pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

Bayern's excellent performance augurs well for them in the new season ahead, but David Alaba warned that there is still plenty of work to be done.

He said: "We were successful that we were quick in this game.

"It's a pleasure to be in this team. We're trying to prepare well for the next season.

"It's a long road and there's still a lot of work to do, to be successful. We have to work hard."

Despite the loss, Azpilicueta saw some positives for his team from this outing.

Said the Spaniard, whose team are back in the Champions League next season: "We were feeling down (after Bayern's early lead), but we worked well, played together and we finished with two goals.

"The squad showed great character, and we just have to keep going.

"Competing in Europe is a big challenge for (Chelsea).

"We are the current Premier League champions and we know what that means for us.

"Now, we are back in the Champions League, a competition we want to come back in, in a strong way and do well in.

"We have a lot of challenges in front of us and hopefully, we can overcome them well."