Back at Boca Juniors, Tevez eyes final World Cup fling

Carlos Tevez hopes to turn back the clock and use his return to Boca Juniors as a springboard to get back in the Argentina team for this year's World Cup in Russia.

"I have a few years of football left, being in a World Cup for a player of my age would be something very nice," Tevez said.

The former Manchester United and Juventus striker - who turns 34 next month - last played for the national side in October 2015.

But Tevez will be happy to settle for just playing after a lucrative but ultimately miserable 12 months with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

"I want to enjoy these next two years with Boca because it's the last thing I have left," he said.

"I'm fine. It's much easier if I'm happy, and I'm happy."

Boca chairman Daniel Angelici said no money changed hands in bringing Tevez back to his former club.

Tevez joined Shenhua in January last year on an estimated 730,000 euros-a-week (S$1.17 million) salary, making him one of the world's highest-paid players.