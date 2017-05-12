Baggies want to be party-poopers

Tony Pulis' (above) West Brom are winless in their last six matches, but Chelsea have won just once in their last five league visits to the Hawthorns.

WEST BROM CHELSEA

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has vowed his team will look to keep the title race alive when they host champions-elect Chelsea tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Baggies are aiming to deny Chelsea the victory which would see Antonio Conte's side win the Premier League title.

The Blues are seven points clear of Tottenham with three games left, but Pulis said the Baggies have a duty to themselves to ensure the league leaders do not romp home.

"There are three points riding on it for them and us. We're doing our damnedest to make it a competitive game and a good game," said Pulis, whose team are winless in their last six games.

"I don't think Antonio will expect anything different.

"You've got to give Antonio and the players great credit for having a chance of lifting the double. They deserve to be where they are.

"They've been the most consistent team in the league this year and they come to our place with a chance of winning it.

"We'll give it our best. We have a responsibility to our supporters. We're still chasing a points tally that will keep us in eighth position, so we have a lot to play for.

"We're looking forward to the game, the players have been very good this week.

"Whether they celebrate on our pitch or back at Stamford Bridge, they deserve to be where they are for what they've done."

Matt Phillips (hamstring) will miss out, while Hal Robson-Kanu will be on the bench and Jonny Evans (ankle) is fit after coming off in the 2-2 draw at Burnley.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Gary Cahill said that the Blues are keeping their concentration and are hopeful of getting a win at the Hawthorns, where they have won just once in their last five league visits.

"It's one more to go, we have two home games and one away so we're in a very good position now," Cahill said.

"If anything, we should be enjoying it. After the Tottenham result (a 1-0 loss to West Ham), naturally spirits were high in training and everybody was buzzing.

"The pressure is still on because we have to win one game out of the three but, with the way we're playing, there's no reason why we shouldn't be confident. We're still doing the right things, there's no complacency," Cahill said.

DRAW FROM EXPERIENCE

"It's going to be a tough game at West Brom, it always is.

"It's never comfortable and we need to be aware of that, but we're looking forward to getting the job done."

Chelsea could draw from their experience in the successful 2015 title race, Cahill said.

"It was probably more comfortable last time, but the run-in is always the same, there is always a stage in the season when it's going to be tight, when teams are putting pressure on and you're having to win," he said.

"That's helped us this time, having the experience of that.

"We're in a great position now and, if we were to throw it away, we'd be devastated."