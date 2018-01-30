Bailey's strike lifts Bayer Leverkusen into second in the Bundesliga

Winger Leon Bailey showed why Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly tracking him with another stunning goal in Bayer Leverkusen's 2-0 win over Mainz on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Bailey, 20, gave Leverkusen the lead at the BayArena when his left-footed strike across goal from 20 metres gave Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner no chance three minutes into the second half.

After also scoring last weekend with an audacious backheel, it was his eighth league goal this season.

Leverkusen could ask Chelsea or Arsenal for double the 13.5 million euros (S$22m) they paid Belgian club Genk for Bailey in January 2017.

However, the player ruled out leaving in January's transfer window and the Jamaican is under contract until June 2022.

"That was a nice goal," Bailey said mischievously after his superb strike.

"I can promise I'll stay here for the rest of the season. I feel very comfortable in Leverkusen and the chemistry in the team is good. We have a great team that can do a lot this season."

Leverkusen made sure of the three points against strugglers Mainz when Brazilian left back Wendell converted a 68th-minute penalty, after Mainz defender Giulio Donati brought down striker Lucas Alario.

The win sees Leverkusen climb to second with 34 points, ahead of Schalke on goal difference, and 16 points behind runaway league leaders Bayern Munich.