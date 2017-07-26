Bailly handed three-match ban

Manchester United centre back Eric Bailly will miss next month's Uefa Super Cup against Real Madrid after Uefa handed the Ivorian international a three-match European ban on Monday.

Bailly, 23, was sent off for violent conduct in the second leg of United's Europa League semi-final victory over Celta Vigo in May for his part in a melee in the final minutes of a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.