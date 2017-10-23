Balde off the mark for Monaco
Keita Balde netted his first goal since his big-money summer move to Monaco as the French champions eased to a 2-0 victory at home to Caen in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Balde got the opener midway through the first half and the prolific Radamel Falcao added a penalty just before the hour mark, as Monaco recorded a first win in five outings in all competitions.
Monaco, who lost 2-1 at home to Besiktas in the Champions League in midweek, are second in Ligue 1, three points behind leaders Paris St Germain who meet Marseille this morning. - AFP